Calendar, 11-18 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Shop the Blocks — $7, all-day pass, including in-store discounts, prizes, VIP shopping bag. Complete list of participating retailers, tickets and more information: shoptheblocks.com.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Yonder Mountain String Band, $25, adv.; $30, day of show; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. trivia, 6800 P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Roots Rockers; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays; next meeting is Nov. 18. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m. 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday: $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"A Shayna Maidel" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; third floor, Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Register
Turkey Trot — Cooper YMCA, Nov. 25. 8 a.m. 1-mile fun run or walk; 8:30 a.m. 5K race. 6767 S. 14th St. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Lincoln Children's Zoo, Nov. 26-Dec. 30. 40-foot Christmas tree, lighted animal figures, train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, snack stations; guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.