Calendar: 11-17 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Native American Panel Discussion — Southeast Community College, 11 a.m. Topic is “Bridging Heritage to Current Advocacy for Native and Indigenous People,” free, pubic invited, gymnasium, 8800 O St.
NMEA All-State Children's Choir Concert — Lied Center, 4 p.m., $10, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Squirrel Nut Zippers; $33, adv.; $38, day of show; $140, table of 2; $280, table of 4; $2, minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Cosmic Eye — 5-9 p.m. Craft night: make a Grinch Wreath, 6800 P St.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Bingo, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Royal Grove — 6:30 p.m. RA and Any Given Sin; $20-$90, 340 W. Cornhusker.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Holiday food trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Harper; 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed Meetings
LPS Lunch and Learn: "Full Service Community Schools" virtual event — Noon. Speaker is Nola Derby-Bennett, must register: home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch.
Nebraska Cargivers Coalition: "Caregiving: My Heart Sees Your Heart; Discovering The Joys And Benefits Of Respite" online — Noon. Register: answers4families.org/education-series-family-caregiver.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Beans" (NR) 5, 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Seeking Tutors
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. Register: incolnliteracy.org or call Joyce Hahn at 402-476-7323.