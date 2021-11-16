Calendar: 11-17 Wednesday

Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org .

Seeking Tutors

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. Register: incolnliteracy.org or call Joyce Hahn at 402-476-7323.