Calendar, 11-15 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Outdoor Holiday Harvest Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. Vendors offering a variety of local produce, baked goods, cheese, meat, ready-to-eat foods, and gift items, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Livestream and virtual events
Carnival of the Animals concert "A trip to the zoo" — 3 p.m. Nebraska Brass concert, livestreamed from Our Savior's Lutheran Church, musicians will create sounds of musical creatures. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Friends of Chamber Music presents Miles Hoffman performing "Bach Was Handsome Once" — 7 p.m. $12, program will include Bach’s Suite in C Major on viola. Tickets: open-space-music.com/collections/events-1 or call 402-417-9424.
Lied Learning Online: Broadway dance master class — Noon-1 p.m. Designed for ages 11-18, beginner and intermediate dancers. Lied instructor Con O’Shea Creal will be teaching a brief choreographed dance combination from a musical production. Register: Liedcenter.org.
South of Downtown makers online market — Saturday-Monday. Items for purchase including arts, crafts and food items. Sdmakersmarket.org.
UNL Saxophone Studio presents "We Are Family" —7:30 p.m. Saxophone quartet performs the music of Bach, Schumann and more. View on: youtu.be/6oezrBOgi34.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
TADA's 20th Anniversary musical celebration: "This is the Moment" — 2 p.m. Featuring Steven C. Rich, guest vocalist; $20, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Register
Shop the Blocks downtown event 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Get a $7 all-access pass including a shopping bag, store discounts and giveaways. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
Nov. 27-Dec. 30. $10.95 members; $13.95 nonmembers. 200,000-bulb light show, timed-ticket entry, allowing a limited number of guests through the gates every 15 minutes, groups are limited to 8 people, masks required for those 5 and older. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the site or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch of their choice, to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
