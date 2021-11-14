Calendar, 11-15 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperly Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.
Concerts
Undergraduate Jazz Combos — Westbrook Hall, 7:30 p.m. Performances including classic Jazz standards and American songbook tunes, 1104 R St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Beans" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — The City Council will not meet, due to the observance of Veterans Day.
Register
Lincoln Caregiver Education Group "Homefit" via Zoom — 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Host is Jessie Cook with Answers4Families, speaker is Karla Freese, MS, CDP, Home Care Partners. Register: go.unl.edu/caregiver-education.
