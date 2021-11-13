Calendar, 11-14 Sunday

Events
Beatrice Singles Dance — 2-5 p.m. Live music with Hayseed Cowboys, couples welcome, 705 Dorsey St., Beatrice.
Carillon Restoration Celebration concert — First-Plymouth Church, 3 p.m. Performance carillonneurs, including Kathie Johnson, Jacob Mason and Jeremy Spale, free concert, 2000 D St. More information: Firstplymouth.org.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Femme Skate Night — The Bay, 5 p.m.; $10, signed waiver required prior to event, 2005 Y St. Register: bit.ly/rabblemillwaiver.
Holiday Harvest farmers market at College View — Sundays in November. Live music, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
LEGO Brick Days —Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $10, age 8 and up; $5, age 8 and under; free, age 2 and under, participate in games and hands-on activities, 4100 N. 84th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parish bazaar — St. Teresa's Church, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Craft booths, games, silent auction, raffle, dinner available for purchase, 735 S. 36th St. More information: STLFChurch.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Steel Woods, $22, $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Bordertown and McKenzie JaLynn, 6600 W. O St.
Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Raven; $15-$185, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed
South of Downtown Community Virtual Makers Market — Shop items for purchase. Sdmakersmarket.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Shayna Maidel" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 2 p.m.; third floor Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"All Together Now" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., $15, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 2 p.m., $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
"Forest Paths" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m., 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Pride and Prejudice" — Lincoln Christian School, 3 p.m. $10, adults; $8, age 18 and under, 5801 S. 84th St. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/57674.
