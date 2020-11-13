Calendar, 11-14 Saturday

Events
Butterfly Bakery free pie tasting — Noon-4 p.m. Sample a variety of pies, 4209 S. 33rd St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Comedy at Jolly Beans Magic Castle — 7-9 p.m. PG-13 show; $10, advance; $12, door, items for purchase, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd. Tickets: greatonetickets.com.
Fall Craft and Vendor Fair at Cornhusker Social Hall — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for purchase, food and door prizes, wear a mask, 2940 Cornhusker Highway.
Investigate Saturday Science Lab at Morrill Hall: Pollen Balls — 9:30-1:30 p.m. Self-guided tour of the Science Exploration Zone, museum staff will sanitize workstations between scientists, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St.
Scrap metal drive: fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools at two locations — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22. Participating locations are Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510; also Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Entertainment
Brewsky's Haymarket: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Kinkaider's Tailgate by the Train: Shooter Jaxx Band — 9 a.m. Food and beverages for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
TADA's 20th Anniversary musical celebration: "This is the Moment" — 7:30 p.m.; also 2 p.m Sunday. Featuring Steven C. Rich, guest vocalist; $20, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Livestream and virtual events
Friends of Chamber Music presents Miles Hoffman performing "Bach was handsome once" — 7 p.m. $12, program will include Bach’s Suite in C Major on viola. Tickets: open-space-music.com/collections/events-1 or call 402-417-9424.
South of Downtown makers online market — Saturday-Monday. Items for purchase including arts, crafts and food items. Sdmakersmarket.org.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
