Calendar, 11-14 Saturday

Brewsky's Haymarket: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.

Kinkaider's Tailgate by the Train: Shooter Jaxx Band — 9 a.m. Food and beverages for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.

TADA's 20th Anniversary musical celebration: "This is the Moment" — 7:30 p.m.; also 2 p.m Sunday. Featuring Steven C. Rich, guest vocalist; $20, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.

Livestream and virtual events

Friends of Chamber Music presents Miles Hoffman performing "Bach was handsome once" — 7 p.m. $12, program will include Bach’s Suite in C Major on viola. Tickets: open-space-music.com/collections/events-1 or call 402-417-9424.

South of Downtown makers online market — Saturday-Monday. Items for purchase including arts, crafts and food items. Sdmakersmarket.org.

Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Climb" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

