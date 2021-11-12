Calendar, 11-13 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Hickman Makers Market — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafts and vendors, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
LEGO Brick Days — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; $10, age 8 and up; $5, age 8 and under; free, age 2 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.
Santa Claus for Paws fundraiser — Paws 4 Fun, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday; Bring your pet, including fish in a bowl, dogs on a leash and cats in a crate; photo with Santa, $5, benefiting Domesti-PUPS, 222 N. 44th St.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 9 p.m. 1st Verse, Keezy Kuts, Dez, 1ne, Big KO; $15. 1415 O St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Swap Meet Sally, 5560 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Kyle Sayler Country band, 104 N. 20th St.
Kinkaider — 9 a.m.- midnight. Tailgate by the Train: Rascal Martinez; food by Grata, 201 N. Seventh St.
LAFTA — 7:30 p.m. Honey Dewdrops Duo, 504 N. Seventh St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 9:30 p.m. Great Divide, $20, 130 N. 10th St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Pickle & the Ticket, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Trvp Squad & Friends Vol. 4, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers, $8; 9:30 p.m. Kris Lager Band, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Shayna Maidel" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; third floor Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"All Together Now" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $15, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
"Forest Paths" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
"Pride and Prejudice" — Lincoln Christian School, 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; $10, adults; $8, age 18 and under, 5801 S. 84th St.
Donations Needed
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — Through Nov. 21. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs and socks, and many are requesting blankets, as well. You can drop off your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Cafe, 250 N. 21st St.; Tamayta Food Market, 4025 S 48th St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.