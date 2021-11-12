Calendar, 11-13 Saturday

Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — Through Nov. 21. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs and socks, and many are requesting blankets, as well. You can drop off your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Cafe, 250 N. 21st St.; Tamayta Food Market, 4025 S 48th St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.