Calendar, 11-13 Friday

Events

Butterfly Bakery free pie tasting — 2-6 p.m. Sample a variety of different pies, 4209 S. 33rd St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

"Gifted" annual holiday show at the Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Showcasing gifts of art and crafts from local, regional and national artists, free event, items for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.

Kids night out: Cooper YMCA — 5-7:30 p.m. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out or 402-323-6400.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru food distribution — 3-4 p.m. Fridays in November. Pick up your food box at the former Perkins parking lot, near the Lincoln Airport, 2900 N.W. 12th St.