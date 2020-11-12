Calendar, 11-13 Friday

Events
Butterfly Bakery free pie tasting — 2-6 p.m. Sample a variety of different pies, 4209 S. 33rd St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"Gifted" annual holiday show at the Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Showcasing gifts of art and crafts from local, regional and national artists, free event, items for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.
Kids night out: Cooper YMCA — 5-7:30 p.m. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out or 402-323-6400.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru food distribution — 3-4 p.m. Fridays in November. Pick up your food box at the former Perkins parking lot, near the Lincoln Airport, 2900 N.W. 12th St.
Paint a bottle for the holidays at James Arthur Vineyards — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Make your bottle with help from the instructors of Urban Legends Art studio, including wine and snacks, $40 a person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Entertainment
Brewsky's: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5, lower level, 201 N. Eighth St.
Capitol View Winery: Michael Rye — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A la carte snack items for purchase, must RSVP, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. RSVP: 402-328-3494.
Rumology: Jake Kloefkorn — 8 p.m. Acoustic music, 7301 S. 27th St.
TADA's 20th Anniversary musical celebration: "This is the Moment" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m Sunday. Featuring Steven C. Rich, guest vocalist; $20, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Livestream and virtual events
South of Downtown makers online market — Friday-Monday. Items for purchase including arts, crafts and food items for purchase. Sdmakersmarket.org.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Climb" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Ammonite" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"On Broadway" at the Lied Center — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Featuring an all-Broadway cast, $23-$38, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21; also 2 p.m. Nov. 22; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
