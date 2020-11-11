Calendar, 11-12 Thursday

Lincoln Eagles Club Veterans Day celebration — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. $5 donation, live band, masks required, tables 6 feet apart, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.

Zoo Bar: Mona Reeves CD Release party and birthday bash — 6-8 p.m. $10, 136 N. 14th St.

Livestream events

Caregiver Proclamation signing via Zoom — 10 a.m. Speakers are Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Anna Wishart and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, must register. Register: Go.unl.edu/caregiver-proclamation.

Look at lunchtime: Sheldon Muesum of Art — 12:15 p.m. Melissa Yuen, Asociate Curator of exhibitions, will discuss Zia-ud-din (16), from the "Say My Name" series by Ambreen Butt. Facebook.com/sheldonmuseum.

South of Downtown and City of Lincoln redevelopment and strategic plan virtual meeting — 6:30-8 p.m. Topic is the overview of the city's strategic plan for redevelopment, discussion following meeting. Register: bit.ly/ourplan2020.