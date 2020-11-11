Calendar, 11-12 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Food Bank drive-thru distribution at Innovation Campus — 3-4 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone in need is welcome, 2021 Transformation Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Diverse Nations exhibit at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View a variety of objects from 37 Native nations; $8, adults; $4, kids 5-18; free, 4 and under; free, faculty and students, 645 N. 14th St.
Shop the Blocks downtown — 4-8 p.m. Get an all-access pass, including a shopping bag, store discounts, giveaways and more, $7 per person. Tickets: shoptheblocks@downtownlincoln.org.
Entertainment
"Almost Maine" at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $15, students; $20, adults, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Lincoln Eagles Club Veterans Day celebration — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. $5 donation, live band, masks required, tables 6 feet apart, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Zoo Bar: Mona Reeves CD Release party and birthday bash — 6-8 p.m. $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
Caregiver Proclamation signing via Zoom — 10 a.m. Speakers are Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Anna Wishart and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, must register. Register: Go.unl.edu/caregiver-proclamation.
Look at lunchtime: Sheldon Muesum of Art — 12:15 p.m. Melissa Yuen, Asociate Curator of exhibitions, will discuss Zia-ud-din (16), from the "Say My Name" series by Ambreen Butt. Facebook.com/sheldonmuseum.
South of Downtown and City of Lincoln redevelopment and strategic plan virtual meeting — 6:30-8 p.m. Topic is the overview of the city's strategic plan for redevelopment, discussion following meeting. Register: bit.ly/ourplan2020.
Tiny Lieders "Spectacular seasons and wild weather": yoga, movement and music — 10 a.m. Designed for kids 6 and under, participate online in a 45-minute weather-themed session. Liedcenter.org/event/tiny-lieders.
UNL Jazz Singers and Orchestra "What could be, what is" — 7:30 p.m. Events.unl.edu/music/2020/11/12/150770.
Online support groups
Caregiver online support group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone needing support after a loss, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Libraries to host One Book-One Lincoln author discussion — 4-5 p.m. Sunday. Ann Napolitano will discuss her book "Dear Edward," registration is due Friday. Register: Obolevents@lincolnlibraries.org.
