Calendar, 11-12 Friday

Events
Adult cookie-making class: "Cookies after dark" — Butterfly Bakery, 6:30 p.m. $30, 4209 S. 33rd St. Register: 402-499-0620.
"A Warmer Day" coat drive — First Presbyterian Church, 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Drop off coats and sweatshirts for those in need, 840 S. 17th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Paint a holiday bottle — James Arthur Vineyards, 6:30-8:30 p.m. College students and parents can paint a holiday-themed bottle to take home, $40, 2001 W. Raymond, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Project Funway — Cornhusker Marriott, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Showcasing works of local designers and students from the UNL Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design, $50, per person; $75, VIP, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: Freshstarthome.org or call Audrey Back at 402-475-7777.
Concerts
Open Arms Ministry concert 7-10 p.m. Live music with Bob Vance; open-stage, performers welcome, 821 N. 25th St.
Chamberfest — Westbrook Music Hall, 5:30 p.m. Performance groups from the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra "Brandenberg & Becker" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. $15-$35, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"The French Dispatch" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Beans" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Shayna Maidel" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Third Floor, Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"All Together Now" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $15, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Comedy Cabaret series: Bob Zany — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
"Forest Paths" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Pride and Prejudice" — Lincoln Christian School, 7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; $10, adults; $8, age 18 and under, 5801 S. 84th St.
