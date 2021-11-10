 Skip to main content
Calendar, 11-11 Thursday Veterans Day
Calendar, 11-11 Thursday Veterans Day

Due to the observance of Veterans Day, the following will be closed:

* City, county, state and federal offices.

* Financial institutions. Check with your individual banks.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* State Department of Motor Vehicles.

* Social Security office.

* StarTran offices are closed.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.

The following will be open:

* StarTran, bus routes and service.

* Nebraska State Capitol, tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every hour, except for noon.

Veterans Day Events

Aging Partners activities More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Marcus Theatres Salute to Veterans — $7.50 movie ticket for active and retired military with ID, Marcustheatres.com

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

SAC Museum to host Veterans Day program film screening (Ashland) 11 a.m. Free admission for active, retired and veteran service members, 28201 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.

"Shop the Blocks" — Thursday and Nov. 18. $7, all-day pass, including in-store discounts, win an overnight stay at a downtown hotel, prizes, VIP shopping bag, see a complete list of participating retailers. Tickets and more information: shoptheblocks.com

Veterans Walk of Recognition — 9:30 a.m. Start at Memorial Stadium, walk from the Stadium to O Street; East to Centennial Mall; South to the State Capitol; East on Capitol Parkway; South on 27th Street; East on A St., end at Veterans Memorial Gardens, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive. 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. 40 Ounces to Freedom Band; $12, 1418 O St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 7 p.m. Austin Moody, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.

Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. trivia, 6800 P St. 

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Yoon, Beaver, Lee Piano Trio; $20, adults; $5, students, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St. 

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Josh Ward and Kali Indiana, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.  

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays; next meeting is Nov. 18. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.  

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Theater

"A Shayna Maidel" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Third Floor, Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre

"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org

