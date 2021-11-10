Calendar, 11-11 Thursday Veterans Day

Due to the observance of Veterans Day, the following will be closed:
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Financial institutions. Check with your individual banks.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Social Security office.
* StarTran offices are closed.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.
The following will be open:
* StarTran, bus routes and service.
* Nebraska State Capitol, tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every hour, except for noon.
Veterans Day Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Marcus Theatres Salute to Veterans — $7.50 movie ticket for active and retired military with ID, Marcustheatres.com.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
SAC Museum to host Veterans Day program film screening (Ashland) — 11 a.m. Free admission for active, retired and veteran service members, 28201 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
"Shop the Blocks" — Thursday and Nov. 18. $7, all-day pass, including in-store discounts, win an overnight stay at a downtown hotel, prizes, VIP shopping bag, see a complete list of participating retailers. Tickets and more information: shoptheblocks.com.
Veterans Walk of Recognition — 9:30 a.m. Start at Memorial Stadium, walk from the Stadium to O Street; East to Centennial Mall; South to the State Capitol; East on Capitol Parkway; South on 27th Street; East on A St., end at Veterans Memorial Gardens, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. 40 Ounces to Freedom Band; $12, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 7 p.m. Austin Moody, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. trivia, 6800 P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Yoon, Beaver, Lee Piano Trio; $20, adults; $5, students, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Josh Ward and Kali Indiana, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays; next meeting is Nov. 18. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The French Dispatch" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Shayna Maidel" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Third Floor, Cochrane-Woods Library, 51st and Huntington Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Nebraska Repertory, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and staff; $15, OLLI and UNL students, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.