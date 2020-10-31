Calendar, 11-1 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat at Hope Community Church — Noon-3 p.m. A variety of activities, participate from inside your car, pre-packaged goodie bag for each car, Warmer Day coat distribution, free, food truck items for purchase, 4700 S. Folsom St.
Good Life Halfsy 7–7:45 a.m. packet pickup and bag check; 7:55 a.m. wheelchair race start; 8 a.m. runner race start, half-marathon starts at Seacrest Field, 7400 A St. Goodlifehalfsy.com.
Hoot and Howl Festival — Audubon Spring Creek Prairie, 3-5 p.m. Live music, Native storytelling, bird show, Crepuscular Creep family tour through the prairie, free, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. Springcreekprairieaudubon.org.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. Vendors offering a variety of local produce, baked goods, cheese, meat, ready-to-eat foods, and gift items, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Livestream events
1 p.m. Including storytelling, mariachi music, Mexican folkloric dance, musical performances, T-shirt designs, art making and performances. Free,must register: History.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Hymn Festival — 4 p.m. Featuring songs of mercy and justice. Watch live: saintpaulumc.org/live.
Virtual Turkey Trot challenge — Run now through Nov. 30. $25 donation, sponsored by Brooks Running store, benefiting Food Bank for the Heartland. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/TurkeyTrotChallenge2020.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 2:55 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $8, age 3 and up, hayrides, pumpkin patch, family games, shopping, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $17.95, variety of attractions, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!