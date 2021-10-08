Calendar, 10-9 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Deer Springs Winery — 5-8:30 p.m. Vineyard tours, bonfire and s'mores, 16255 Adams St. Reservations: Deerspringswinery.com or 402-327-8738.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday. See complete list of homes to tour and online map at: hbal.org.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Eighth and P streets.
Husker Valley Cluster dog show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free admission, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Kinkaider Brewing "Tailgate by the Train"— 9 a.m. Live music, Sheila Greenland; food for purchase, Grata Kitchen, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 3:30 p.m. Drop off your kids, ages 3-12, for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 9 p.m. Turquoise, Guilt Vacation and Sunrise At Sea band, $7, 101 N. 14th St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Head Change, 1418 O St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, 1339 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Local H and Radkey, $18, 1415 O St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over, 201 N. Eighth St.
Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, $5, back lot, 1412 O St.
Embassy Suites Dock — 2-11 p.m. Lemon Fresh Day, free admission, 1040 P St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Beyond Colossus, 104 N. 20th St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 2 p.m. Sidetrack Band, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Overtime, $25-$200. Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 7:30-9 p.m. Second Saturday Jazz: Tandem Moons; 9:30-11:30 p.m. Chris Leach Project, 3233 S. 13th St.
VFW 3606 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Family steak night: $13 adults, steak dinner; $4 kids, hamburger; 7-10 p.m. Silver Wings Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I'm Your Man" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Boris Godunov", 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Hello Dolly" — McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Journey to the World's Edge" — Lincoln High Theatre, 2 p.m. Saturday, $5-$15, 2229 J St.
Register
Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's at Haymarket Park — Sunday. 11 a.m. Registration; 12:30 p.m. ceremony; 1 p.m. walk begins, free to register, 403 Line Drive Circle. Register: alz.org/walk. More information: 402-260-7906.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.