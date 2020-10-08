Calendar, 10-9 Friday

Events
Family History Learning Center Experience: Nebraska History Museum — On the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. A variety of hands-on activities to experience history, 131 Centennial Mall North. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, free. Print a guidebook of homes to see: hbal.org.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Entertainment
James Arthur Vineyards: Ghost Tour — 6:30 p.m. $40, glass of wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories and a mini paranormal investigation, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Nice Enough Entertainment presents "Loud in Lincoln": 1867 Bar — 8 p.m. Featuring Austin in Believe, Kenny Barz, Or3gami, DJ Fkycuts; $8 (advance); $10 (day of show), masks required, 101 N. 14th St.
Livestream
UNL Wind Ensemble virtual open house — 7:30 p.m. See the Wind Ensemble at work. View: https://youtu.be/mDcC-y2oWm8
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Fall fun, farms and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You're Planted farm and pumpkin patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Enjoy hayrack rides to the U-Pick Patch, kids' play areas, family yard games, trails, food and shopping. The Vintage Marketplace, housed in a restored barn will be full of vintage and antique goods plus seasonal decor, handcrafted gifts pumpkins in a variety of shapes and colors, squash, gourds and more, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Haunted Hollow at Indian Cave State Park — Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Enjoy a day full of activities, including crafts, pumpkin-carving contest, cabin and campground decorating contest, a haunted drive and more. See website for complete list of activities, 65296 720th Road, Shubert. Outdoornebraska.gov/parkevents.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Roca Berry Farm — 9-5 p.m. $8.50; 5-7 p.m. $13. See website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions include pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season pass $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth. Register: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!