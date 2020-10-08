Calendar, 10-9 Friday

James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 1 p.m. Oct 25. Enjoy a hayrack ride through the vineyards. Reserve groups of six to eight people per hayrack. Steak fry, wine storytelling and music performed by Chris Sayre, $45 per person, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.

Roca Berry Farm — 9-5 p.m. $8.50; 5-7 p.m. $13. See website for additional dates, times and pricing. Attractions include pumpkin patch, jumping pillow and corn corral. More information: Rocaberryfarm.com.

Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23.50, attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.

Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season pass $13.95, Mondays-Thursdays; $17.95 Fridays-Sundays. Many attractions and photo opportunities, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.

Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $15. 350 Canopy St. For those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth. Register: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.