 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 10-8 Thursday
View Comments

Calendar, 10-8 Thursday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook fall farmer's market — 4-7 p.m. Free, items for purchase, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, free. Print a guidebook of homes to see: hbal.org.

Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Four Halloween exhibits. Oct. 22-25, Fright at the Museum; Oct. 30, Fright at the Museum After Dark, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lincoln Artists Guild at the Lux Center — Noon-6 p.m. Free, 2601 N. 48th St. 

Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Fall basketball league at the Railyard — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St. 

Robber's Cave Weekend Revelry week 4 — Open 4-9 p.m. Food from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m., cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road. 

Nebraska Game & Parks outdoor series "Science of fungi" — Schram Education Center, Gretna, 3 p.m. $5, Discover different ways to incorporate memorabilia such as stamps, flyers and photos into a journal entry. 21502 W. Hwy 31, Gretna. Must register: shorturl.at/rEKQ8.

Entertainment

Boombox Social — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.  

Livestreams

Virtual Holiday Bootcamp — Thursday-Friday. 11 sessions, 16 speakers, topic is uncovering current consumer holiday trends. Register: amplifieddigitalagency.com/virtual-holiday-bootcamp. 

Online support groups

Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.

Hope Book Club online — 10 a.m. Public invited, open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org

Register

OLLI symposium: Global displacement due to political conflict and climate change via Zoom — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Open to the public, $10, must register. Register: olli.unl.edu or call 402-472- 6265. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News