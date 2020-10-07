Calendar, 10-8 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook fall farmer's market — 4-7 p.m. Free, items for purchase, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, free. Print a guidebook of homes to see: hbal.org.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Four Halloween exhibits. Oct. 22-25, Fright at the Museum; Oct. 30, Fright at the Museum After Dark, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Artists Guild at the Lux Center — Noon-6 p.m. Free, 2601 N. 48th St.
Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Fall basketball league at the Railyard — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St.
Robber's Cave Weekend Revelry week 4 — Open 4-9 p.m. Food from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m., cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.
Nebraska Game & Parks outdoor series "Science of fungi" — Schram Education Center, Gretna, 3 p.m. $5, Discover different ways to incorporate memorabilia such as stamps, flyers and photos into a journal entry. 21502 W. Hwy 31, Gretna. Must register: shorturl.at/rEKQ8.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.
Livestreams
Virtual Holiday Bootcamp — Thursday-Friday. 11 sessions, 16 speakers, topic is uncovering current consumer holiday trends. Register: amplifieddigitalagency.com/virtual-holiday-bootcamp.
Online support groups
Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope Book Club online — 10 a.m. Public invited, open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
OLLI symposium: Global displacement due to political conflict and climate change via Zoom — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Open to the public, $10, must register. Register: olli.unl.edu or call 402-472- 6265.
