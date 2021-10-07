Calendar, 10-8 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"El Barrio En Vivo!: Celebrating Latine Heritage" — 5:45 p.m. poetry reading, stories and interactive art activity; 6:30 p.m. Mexican folklore dances; 6:45 p.m. Sangre-Azteca, folklore dances and Latine mini-makers market, South of Downtown Art Hub, 1247 S. 11th St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. See list of homes and map at: hbal.org.
Free flu shots at Copple YMCA — 3-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. More information: 402-982-8917.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit the Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, and end at the Alchemy Lounge. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Husker Valley Cluster Dog show — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Kimball Hall concert — 7:30 p.m. Wind Ensemble concert, $5 adults; $3 students and seniors, 1113 R. St. Music. unl.edu/webcasts.
Entertainment
Theater
"Hello Dolly" — Nebraska Wesleyan Theater, 7:30 p.m., McDonald Theatre, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Journey to the World's Edge" — Lincoln High Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$15, 2229 J St.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" — Nebraska Repertory Theater, 7:30 p.m., Howell Theater, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I'm Your Man" (R) 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
