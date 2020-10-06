Calendar, 10-7 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, free. Print a guidebook of homes to see: hbal.org.
Free flu shots: Lefler Middle School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Call 402-441-8065 for an appointment, 1100 S. 48th St. More information: health.lincoln.ne.gov, choose vaccine clinic under community health services near the bottom of the page.
Free COVID-19 prevention kits — noon-5:30 p.m. Kit includes hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, disposable gloves, masks, oral thermometer and canvas bag, HopeSpoke, 2444 O St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Turn 'n' Burn barrel race — 5:30 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment planner
Boombox Social: Brunch and Ricky Szablowski— 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Capitol View winery: Josh Hoyer — 3-5 p.m. Sunday. 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com
Deer Springs Winery: Dustin West Johnny Cash tribute show — 6-8 p.m. Saturday. $5, outdoor bar, fire pits, 16255 Adams St.
James Arthur Vineyards: Ghost Tour — 6:30 -8:30 pm. Friday. $40, enjoy a tasting or glass of wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories and a mini paranormal investigation, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Kinkaider Music Series: live band — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, $1 hot dogs, 201 N. Seventh St.
Livestreams
Growing through grief six-week online support group — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meets every Wednesday, through Oct. 28. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Virtual Holiday Bootcamp — Wednesday-Friday. 11 sessions, 16 speakers, topic is uncovering current consumer holiday trends. Register: amplifieddigitalagency.com/virtual-holiday-bootcamp.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
