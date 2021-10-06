Calendar, 10-7 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday. See complete list of homes and online map at: hbal.org.
Free flu shots at Fallbrook YMCA — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, 700 Penrose Drive. More information: 402-982-8917.
Hub and Soul music concert — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jackie Allen and the UNL Faculty All-Stars, final concert of the season, free, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln City Libraries "Fire Safety" program — 10 a.m. Free, near the shelter at Densmore Park, 6700 S. 14th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Hesh, $15-$20 adv.; $25, day of show; $70, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30 p.m. German dinner night, 2361 Wittstruck Road. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Lied Center — 7 p.m. Larry the Cable Guy, $49.50, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College Night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 7-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, $5, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. McGovern String Band; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, next meeting is Oct. 21. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"Hello Dolly" at Nebraska Wesleyan Theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"Journey to the World's Edge" — Lincoln High Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, $5-$15, 2229 J St.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Nebraska Repertory Theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Howell Theater 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR)5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Ema" (R) 5:10, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County meeting — Noon. “Nonpartisan Nebraska,” featuring Nathan Leach, Executive Director. Register for Zoom link: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy; call 402-475-6741. Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.