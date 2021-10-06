Calendar, 10-7 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday. See complete list of homes and online map at: hbal.org.

Free flu shots at Fallbrook YMCA — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, 700 Penrose Drive. More information: 402-982-8917.

Hub and Soul music concert — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jackie Allen and the UNL Faculty All-Stars, final concert of the season, free, 21st and Q streets.

Lincoln City Libraries "Fire Safety" program — 10 a.m. Free, near the shelter at Densmore Park, 6700 S. 14th St.