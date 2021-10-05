Calendar: 10-6 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Auxiliary Craft Fair — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wendesday-Thursday, items for purchase, 555 S. 70th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln City Libraries "Fire Safety" program — 10 a.m. Learn how to get out of a home safely during a fire, smoke alarms and how to stop-drop-and roll, free event, Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
ScooterLNK Safety event — 1-3 p.m. Information on electric scooters, helmets provided to participants, free rides, North 17th St., between R and S streets.
Turn-n-Burn Barrel races — 5:30-9 p.m. Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. Battle of the DJ's, 1320 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Badflower, Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society Bands, $25-$25. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Halloween movie trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Scott Anderson, trombone concert, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Friends" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. J.W. Jones, $10.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Ema" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Nebraska Repertory Theater — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Howell Theater 1209 R St. Nebrakarep.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. We are excited to offer both distant and in person learning to students. Please register at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Contact Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.