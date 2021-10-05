Calendar: 10-6 Wednesday

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skill. We are excited to offer both distant and in person learning to students. Please register at www.lincolnliteracy.org. Contact Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.