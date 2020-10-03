Calendar, 10-4 Sunday

Events
"At Wit's End" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m. $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 25th, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Free, hbal.org.
Halloween Happenings — Lincoln Children's Museum, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go — Matt Talbot Kitchen, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
12:45 p.m. Clear bags and masks required, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
Paws 4 Fun pet portrait fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Bring your costumed pet, $5 donation; $25 photo packages, curbside service available, 222 N. 44th St.
UNL Opera: "The Cunning Little Vixen" — 5 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, masks required, free, north patio, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Livestream
Streets Alive online — 2-4:30 p.m. Healthylincoln.org/streetsaliveonline
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Desert One" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: Brunch Larry Mitchell — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Kinkaider Brewing music series — Jonathan Leach, 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs, drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season passes: $17.95, Fridays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Nearby
MOPAR Club Car Show — SAC Museum, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. See website for ticket prices, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Auditions
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" auditions — 11 a.m. Oct. 24, via Zoom. The show will be performed for a limited, in-person audience and recorded online. Sign up for a Zoom audition: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eaea922abf58-nrtauditions2. Submit a video audition: unl.edu/prodmgr/video-submissions-non-equity-auditions-midsummer-nights-dream.
Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one-way traffic through the zoo. $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people, exception for larger families. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
