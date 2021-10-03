Calendar, 10-4 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. See complete list of homes to tour and online map at: hbal.org.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Monday-Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Women's Archery happy hour — 5:30 p.m. All equipment is provided, $40, 4703 N. 44th St. Register: 402-471-0641.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Ema" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Directors' Organizational meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, Bill Luxford Studio, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy; call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
League of Women Voters Lincoln Lancaster County meeting via Zoom — Noon. Oct. 7. “Nonpartisan Nebraska,” featuring Nathan Leach, executive director. Register for Zoom link: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ for more information.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
