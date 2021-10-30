 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 10-31 Sunday
0 Comments
calendar

Calendar, 10-31 Sunday

  • 0

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.  

Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local vendors crafts and produce, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Halloween events 

Hy-Vee trick-or-treat — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 7151 Stacy Lane or 6001 Village Drive.

Morrill Hall "Fright at the Museum" — Noon-5 p.m. Trick-or-treat in the museum, science activities and make crafts, see website for admission, 645 N. 14th St. 

Treats and tales at Beatrice First Christian Church — 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday. Kids can trick-or-treat, get blessings and learn Bible stories, a pumpkin parable and more, 205 N. Seventh St., Beatrice.

Trick-or-treat at Gateway Mall — 4-6 p.m. Ages 14 and under, treat bags are provided, 6100 O St. 

Trunk-or-treat at Havelock United Methodist Church — 2-4 p.m., 4140 N. 60th St. 

Trunk-or-treat at St. Paul United Methodist Church parking garage — 3-5 p.m., 11th and M streets. 

Trunk-or-Treat at Word of Life Lutheran Church — 6 p.m., 200 Fletcher Ave. 

Entertainment 

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Emo music and Zac Thomas; costume contest, $10, 101 N. 14th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St. 

Cosmic Eye — 2-7 p.m. Wear a costume, get $1 off every item purchased, grab bags and make crafts, 6800 P St. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Dirty Boots and Goodnight & Bale, 6600 W. O St.  

Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hell Toupee, 1501 Centerpark Road.

TADA Theatre — 2 p.m. $15, adults; $12, OLLI. 

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Fauci" (PG-13), 2:35 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.  

Theater

"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, 2 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory, 6-9:45 p.m., 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar: 10-27 Wednesday

  • Updated

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place 

Calendar

Calendar: 10-20 Wednesday

  • Updated

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News