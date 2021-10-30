Calendar, 10-31 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local vendors crafts and produce, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Halloween events
Hy-Vee trick-or-treat — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 7151 Stacy Lane or 6001 Village Drive.
Morrill Hall "Fright at the Museum" — Noon-5 p.m. Trick-or-treat in the museum, science activities and make crafts, see website for admission, 645 N. 14th St.
Treats and tales at Beatrice First Christian Church — 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday. Kids can trick-or-treat, get blessings and learn Bible stories, a pumpkin parable and more, 205 N. Seventh St., Beatrice.
Trick-or-treat at Gateway Mall — 4-6 p.m. Ages 14 and under, treat bags are provided, 6100 O St.
Trunk-or-treat at Havelock United Methodist Church — 2-4 p.m., 4140 N. 60th St.
Trunk-or-treat at St. Paul United Methodist Church parking garage — 3-5 p.m., 11th and M streets.
Trunk-or-Treat at Word of Life Lutheran Church — 6 p.m., 200 Fletcher Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Emo music and Zac Thomas; costume contest, $10, 101 N. 14th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Cosmic Eye — 2-7 p.m. Wear a costume, get $1 off every item purchased, grab bags and make crafts, 6800 P St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Dirty Boots and Goodnight & Bale, 6600 W. O St.
Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hell Toupee, 1501 Centerpark Road.
TADA Theatre — 2 p.m. $15, adults; $12, OLLI.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Fauci" (PG-13), 2:35 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, 2 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory, 6-9:45 p.m., 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
