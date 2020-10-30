Calendar, 10-31 Saturday

Halloween events

Butterfly Bakery Halloween party — Noon-4 p.m. Kids and pets can trick-or-treat in the parking lot, costume contest, sample treats, masks required, free, 4209 S. 33rd St.

Eagle Hallow Haunts — Eagle Raceway, 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Campfires, s'mores, food and beverages, weather permitting, masks required. $5 gate admission, $20 to attend haunting session, 617 238th St., Eagle. EagleHallowHaunts.com or 402-238-2595.

Halloween Haunts, Tales and Treats — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Drive-thru Halloween family experience, free, First-Plymouth Church, 20th and E streets.

Haunted hunt and hike — Outdoor Education Center, noon-5 p.m. $10, guided hike through the archery course, equipment provided, ages 10 and up, 4703 N. 44th St.

Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat — Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. First 500 kids get pre-packed goodie bags, drive-up lane, Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive.

Morrill Hall-oween — 9:30 a.m.-:30 p.m. Enter the gift shop and say "trick or treat" to get a trick-or-treat bag, wear a costume, take a photo of your costume and post it on Facebook, win prizes; 645 N. 14th St.