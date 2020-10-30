Calendar, 10-31 Saturday

Halloween events
Butterfly Bakery Halloween party — Noon-4 p.m. Kids and pets can trick-or-treat in the parking lot, costume contest, sample treats, masks required, free, 4209 S. 33rd St.
Eagle Hallow Haunts — Eagle Raceway, 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Campfires, s'mores, food and beverages, weather permitting, masks required. $5 gate admission, $20 to attend haunting session, 617 238th St., Eagle. EagleHallowHaunts.com or 402-238-2595.
Halloween Haunts, Tales and Treats — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Drive-thru Halloween family experience, free, First-Plymouth Church, 20th and E streets.
Haunted hunt and hike — Outdoor Education Center, noon-5 p.m. $10, guided hike through the archery course, equipment provided, ages 10 and up, 4703 N. 44th St.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat — Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. First 500 kids get pre-packed goodie bags, drive-up lane, Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive.
Morrill Hall-oween — 9:30 a.m.-:30 p.m. Enter the gift shop and say "trick or treat" to get a trick-or-treat bag, wear a costume, take a photo of your costume and post it on Facebook, win prizes; 645 N. 14th St.
Sam's Club North Trick-or-Treat — 4-6 p.m. West side parking lot, trick-or-treat from your car, 4900 N. 27th St.
Trunk-or-Treat —, 3-5 p.m. Free candy, games and photo booth, 3930 S. 19th St.
6 p.m. Free event, wear a costume, must wear a mask, 200 Fletcher Ave.
Virtual Event
Spooky Skeleton Science Morrill Hall virutal event — 10-10:45 a.m. $5,member; $7, nonmember; make a skeleton craft, meet a scientist that works with skeletons, and see a mumified cat. Must register. Register: marketplace.unl.edu/default/morrill-hall-2020-halloween.html.
Halloween nightlife
Boombox Social — 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m. Costume contest, live DJs, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's Haymarket Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Fox Bar & Grill Scaryoke — 9 p.m. Costume contest, karaoke, prizes, 1245 Libra Drive.
Gray's Keg Saloon Halloween party — 9:30 p.m. JD's No Name and Miss Taken Band, $5, 104 N. 20th St.
Harleyween at Frontier Harley Davidson — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Costume contest for kids and adults, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Kinkaider Brewing Halloween costume party — Noon-midnight. Live music and prizes, 201 N. Seventh St.
Royal Grove — Blue Oyster Cult, 8 p.m. $40-$400, 340 W. Cornhusker Hwy. Tickets: Royalgrove.com.
Spookeasy at the Dish — 5-10 p.m. Local art, Halloween-themed atmosphere, register: 402-475-9475.
Livestream
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run ends today. Kids of all ages are invited to participate by running 1 mile, $20 registration. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 2:55 p.m., 5:15, p.m. 7:35 p.m.; Possessor Uncut (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Nearby
Monster Mash and Spooktacular Hot Rod car show: Strategic Air Command (Ashland) — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Wear a costume to trick-or-treat, masks required for age 2 and up, socially distanced costume party, decorate pumpkins, view the stars with the Omaha Astronomical Society, visit a haunted house and more, 28210 Wes Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Farms, hayrides and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Season passes: $17.95, Saturdays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Theater nearby
"Murderers" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!