Calendar, 10-30 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 1:30 p.m. Drop off your kids, ages 3-12, for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Halloween events
"Boo at the Zoo" — 5:30-8 p.m. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Non-members must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50 to collect candy, call 402-475-6741, 1222 S. 27th St. 4:15-9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday. StarTran is providing a free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Shuttles will run from the following locations: Lincoln High School, east side of Capitol Parkway, Randolph By-pass and 23rd streets; Antelope Park, near the Auld Pavilion playground, 1650 Memorial Drive. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
Boo at the Box — 7:05 p.m. Wear your costume to Stars game, trick or treat with the players after the game, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Butterfly Bakery trick or treat — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free cookie decorating first 500 kids, costume contest, $100 prize gift card, 4209 S. 33rd St.
Club LNK trick or treat — 5-8:30 p.m. Haunted house, games, $10, 1555 Yolande Ave.
Deer Springs Winery Hayride and S'mores — 5-8:30 p.m. $10, 16255 Adams St.
Halloween events at Marcus Theatres — Friday-Sunday. Play “Boo Bingo," win a spooky soda, popcorn or spooky soda combo. Get a Boo Bingo card in theatres or download the card on website; $5, view “Ghostbusters" or wear a costume to “Addams Family 2," get a BOGO ticket. Marcustheatres.com.
Haunted house take-home kits at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Take-home kits to create your own haunted house, $20. Kits can be picked up at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Haunted Woods and Jacob's Well fundraiser — 7-10 p.m. Ages 13 and up, bring a nonperishable food item for entry, benefiting Jacob's Well Food Pantry, 9420 Holdrege St.
Hy-Vee Halloween — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get goodie bags, pumpkin painting, coloring stations, pumpkin races, and KidsFit Halloween workouts, kids should wear a comfortable costume for working out; 7151 Stacy Lane or 6001 Village Drive.
Nearby
"Monster Mash" and Show-n-Shine Car Show at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Public is invited to wear costumes, trick-or-treat in the museum, visit the "Not so Scary" haunted house, make a super hero mask and get cookies at the Cookie Company food truck, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. More information: Sacmuseum.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 6 p.m. The Dead Rabbitts and Craig Mabbitt; $12, 101 N. 14th St.
Art & Soul — 6-9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury and Andrew Mell Duo, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Barry's — 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Halloween Bash and costume contest; DJ GriG, 235 N. Ninth St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. Pet Rock Band, wear your costume; $15, $60, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Halloween party and costume contest; GhettoBlaster Band, 5560 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. Cole Younger, $5, 200 W. P St.
Deer Springs Winery — 6-8 p.m. Steve Nolan, 16255 Adams St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Halloween party with S---hook; awards for best pirate and wench costumes, 104 N. 20th St.
Junction Night Club — 10 p.m. DJ Franco, 1430 O St.
Kinkaider — 9 a.m.-midnight. Tailgate by the Train: Rascal Martinez Band, 201 N. Seventh St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 11:30 a.m. Sidetrack Band, 130 N. 10th St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dad Rock Band, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. The LACS Band, $10, $10, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Fauci" (PG-13) 2:35 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Mass" (NR) 2:40 p.m., 5:00, 7:20 p.m.,313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory, 7-10:30 p.m. 13 and up, 1309 R St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.