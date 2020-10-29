Calendar, 10-30 Friday

Events
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-10 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
UNL Faculty Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be reserved in pairs, free, donations accepted, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Halloween events
Haunted Tunnel at JetSplash — 7-9 p.m. Friday. $15 donation, get a $20 car wash and a treat bag. Jetsplash.com/haunted-tunnel.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Four Halloween-themed exhibits; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. "Fright at the Museum after dark," 9-11 p.m., costume contest, treats and giveaways, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Morrill Hall-oween — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Enter the gift shop and get a goodie bag, wear a costume, post a photo of your costume on Facebook, win prizes. 645 N. 14th St.
Unbeatable 0.5K pandemic drive-thru event: Lancaster Event Center — 5-7:30 p.m. Drive 546 yards from inside your car, trunk-or-treat, $20 basic registration; $30 fully committed, benefiting Autism Society of Nebraska, 4100 N. 84th St. lancastereventcenter.org.
Livestream events
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Ryan Beach recital — noon. Ryan will be accompanied by Jonathan Rogers, pianist. Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run now through Saturday, 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Entertainment
Blazin' Piano Duos at Brewsky's — 9 p.m. show, music, comedy and audience participation, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Capitol View Winery: Music Bingo — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Reservation required: Email Trish@CapitolViewWinery.com or call 402-328-3494, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Zipline Brewing Company — 3-10 p.m. Friday. Live music with Thirst Things First, Emerald City Barbeque in the Haunted House, Make-your-own Party Pod contest, email: ziplinetaprooms@gmail.com to sign up to compete in the contest, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Possessor Uncut" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Fall fun, farms and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You're Planted farm and pumpkin patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — 9-5 p.m. $8.50; 5-7 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $17.95, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
