Calendar, 10-3 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. See complete list of homes to tour and online map at hbal.org.
Haunted hike through James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Steak fry, storytelling, live music with Chris Sayre, wine, haunted hayrack ride, 2001 W. Raymond Road. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Anti-slavery concert: Remedy Drive — 6-8 p.m. Centennial Room, Nebraska Student Union, 1400 R St. Humantrafficking.unl.edu.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, masks encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Take 2 Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thousands of items for purchase, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Walk To Remember — 4 p.m. Walk in honor of pregnancy and infant loss, meet at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. K Camp, $27; $90, table of 2; $180, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door. Bourbontheatre.com.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Colten Wyatt.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Tobias Livingston, Derrick Rush and Luke Gaston.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Hello Dolly" — 2 p.m. McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 51st Street and Huntington Ave. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" — 2 p.m. Howell Theater, Nebraska Repertory Theater, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebrakarep.org.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" — Lincoln Children's Zoo, Oct. 26-30, 5:30-8 p.m. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50 to collect candy; call 402-475-6741. Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
