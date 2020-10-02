Calendar, 10-3 Saturday

EVENTS
"At Wit's End" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $25, adults; $15, students, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Fall craft and vendor fair — Southview Christian Church, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 2040 S. 22nd St.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Halloween Happenings — Lincoln Children's Museum, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Handweavers Guild of Lincoln open house — 10 a.m. Fiber arts for purchase, 3843 S. 48th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays, through Oct. 10, Seventh and Canopy streets.
Professional Bull Rider Wrangler Invitational —Pinnacle Bank Arena, 6:45 p.m. Clear bags and masks required, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
UNL Opera: "The Cunning Little Vixen" — 5 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, masks required, free, north patio, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Digital music festival
Lincoln Calling digital experience — Thursday-Saturday, three stages, 40 bands; art, innovation and wellness education sessions, free event, donations accepted, must register: Lincolncalling.com.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Desert One" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Brewsky's Haymarket Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Duffy's Tavern —"Super Safe Saturday" with DJ Cali Rascal and DJ Flycuts, 7-11 p.m. $5, reservations only; 11 p.m.-2 a.m., no reservations needed. Rutabaga's Comfort Food available for purchase, 1412 O St. Tickets: Duffyslincoln.com/events/super-safe-saturday.
SIP Wine Festival — 1-10 p.m. Live music, tastings, educational sessions, food and craft vendors, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle.
FARMS, HAYRIDES AND PUMPKIN PATCHES
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm opening day — 5-9:30 p.m. Attractions including scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Season passes: $17.95, Fridays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
NEARBY
MOPAR Club Car Show — SAC Museum, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 100 MOPAR vehicles, see website for ticket prices, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
REGISTER FOR A TIME SLOT
Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one-way traffic through the zoo. $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people, exception for larger families. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
