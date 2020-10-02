Calendar, 10-3 Saturday

NEARBY

Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. Capacity is limited to 90 people every 15 minutes, one-way traffic through the zoo. $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people, exception for larger families. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.