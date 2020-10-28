Calendar, 10-29 Thursday

Morrill Hall-oween — 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Enter the museum's gift shop and say "trick or treat" to get a goodie bag, wear a costume, take a photo of your costume and post it on Facebook, win prizes. 645 N. 14th St.

Trunk-or-Treat at Alpha Wealth Advisors — 6-8 p.m. 20 trunks available with goodies, bags available upon request or bring your own bag, wear a mask. 7501 O St. parking lot. Facebook.com/events/3357873940965446.

Trunk or Treat at La Vita Bella Salon — 6-8 p.m. 20 trunks to get goodies from, wear a mask, 3744 Touzalin Ave.

Entertainment

Grata's Got Talent karaoke — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays. Host is Manuel de la Torre, nightly, monthly and grand prizes for the best performers, 6891 A St.

Livestream events

Virtual Pumpkin Run — Extended now through Saturday, 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. ​Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.

"Whose Renaissance: Re-imagining the Early Modern World in the Age of White Supremacy" — 5:30 p.m. Go.unl.edu/whoserenaissanceunl.