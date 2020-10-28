 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 10-29 Thursday
View Comments

Calendar, 10-29 Thursday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Hiring event at the F Street Recreation Center — 4-7 p.m. Four local employers will host job interviews and help with resumes and job applications, free, bring your resume, wear a mask, 1225 F St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Halloween events

Haunted Tunnel at JetSplash — 7-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. $15 donation, in return get a $20 car wash and goodie bags. Jetsplash.com/haunted-tunnel

Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum  8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Four Halloween-themed exhibits; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. "Fright at the Museum after dark," drop off kids age 9-11 p.m, activities including costume contests, treats and giveaways, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Morrill Hall-oween — 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Enter the museum's gift shop and say "trick or treat" to get a goodie bag, wear a costume, take a photo of your costume and post it on Facebook, win prizes. 645 N. 14th St. 

Trunk-or-Treat at Alpha Wealth Advisors — 6-8 p.m. 20 trunks available with goodies, bags available upon request or bring your own bag, wear a mask. 7501 O St. parking lot. Facebook.com/events/3357873940965446

Trunk or Treat at La Vita Bella Salon — 6-8 p.m. 20 trunks to get goodies from, wear a mask, 3744 Touzalin Ave.

Entertainment

Grata's Got Talent karaoke — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays. Host is Manuel de la Torre, nightly, monthly and grand prizes for the best performers, 6891 A St.

Livestream events

Virtual Pumpkin Run — Extended now through Saturday, 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. ​Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.

"Whose Renaissance: Re-imagining the Early Modern World in the Age of White Supremacy" — 5:30 p.m. Go.unl.edu/whoserenaissanceunl

Online support groups

Caregiver online support group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.

Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone needing support after a loss, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR): 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R): 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News