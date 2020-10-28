Calendar, 10-29 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hiring event at the F Street Recreation Center — 4-7 p.m. Four local employers will host job interviews and help with resumes and job applications, free, bring your resume, wear a mask, 1225 F St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Halloween events
Haunted Tunnel at JetSplash — 7-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday. $15 donation, in return get a $20 car wash and goodie bags. Jetsplash.com/haunted-tunnel.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Four Halloween-themed exhibits; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. "Fright at the Museum after dark," drop off kids age 9-11 p.m, activities including costume contests, treats and giveaways, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Morrill Hall-oween — 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Enter the museum's gift shop and say "trick or treat" to get a goodie bag, wear a costume, take a photo of your costume and post it on Facebook, win prizes. 645 N. 14th St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Alpha Wealth Advisors — 6-8 p.m. 20 trunks available with goodies, bags available upon request or bring your own bag, wear a mask. 7501 O St. parking lot. Facebook.com/events/3357873940965446.
Trunk or Treat at La Vita Bella Salon — 6-8 p.m. 20 trunks to get goodies from, wear a mask, 3744 Touzalin Ave.
Entertainment
Grata's Got Talent karaoke — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays. Host is Manuel de la Torre, nightly, monthly and grand prizes for the best performers, 6891 A St.
Livestream events
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Extended now through Saturday, 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
"Whose Renaissance: Re-imagining the Early Modern World in the Age of White Supremacy" — 5:30 p.m. Go.unl.edu/whoserenaissanceunl.
Online support groups
Caregiver online support group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone needing support after a loss, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR): 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R): 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
