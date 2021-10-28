Calendar, 10-29 Friday

Events

Halloween events

"Boo at the Zoo" — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, call 402-475-6741, 1222 S. 27th St. 4:15-9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday. StarTran is providing a free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Shuttles will run from the following locations: Lincoln High School, east side of Capitol Parkway, Randolph By-pass and 23rd streets; Antelope Park, near the Auld Pavilion playground, 1650 Memorial Drive. Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.