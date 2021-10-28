Calendar, 10-29 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Halloween events
"Boo at the Zoo" — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, call 402-475-6741, 1222 S. 27th St. 4:15-9:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday. StarTran is providing a free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Shuttles will run from the following locations: Lincoln High School, east side of Capitol Parkway, Randolph By-pass and 23rd streets; Antelope Park, near the Auld Pavilion playground, 1650 Memorial Drive. Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
City Impact and NLU Trunk-or-Treat — 7:30-10 p.m. Wear your costume, collect candy, games and prizes, 1035 N. 33rd St.
Club LNK Trick-or-Treat — 5-8:30 p.m. Wear a costume, get treats, haunted house, carnival games, $10 per kid or adult, 1555 Yolande Ave.
Cooper YMCA Halloween carnival — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wear your costume, carnival games, outdoor event, 6767 S. 14th St.
Eagle Hollow Haunts — 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $55, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. eaglehollowhaunts.com or 402-606-1031.
Haunted house take-home kits at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Take-home kits to create your own haunted house, $20. Kits can be picked up at 1420 P St. 402-477-4000.
Halloween event at Camp Sonshine — 6-8 p.m. Hayrack rides, bonfires, games, activities, inflatables, all ages welcome, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca. Register for free tickets: Childandyouthhalloween.eventbrite.com.
Halloween events at Marcus Theatres — Friday-Sunday. Play “Boo Bingo," win a spooky soda, popcorn or spooky soda combo. Get a Boo Bingo card in theatres or download the card on website; $5, view “Ghostbusters" or wear a costume to “Addams Family 2," buy one, get one tickets. Marcustheatres.com.
Haunted Woods and Jacob's Well Food Pantry fundraiser — 7-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Ages 13 and up, bring a non-perishable food item for entry, benefiting Jacob's Well Food Pantry, 9420 Holdrege St.
Trunk-or-treat at American Lutheran Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. 4200 Vine St.
Trunk-or-treat at St. Peter's Parish — 6:30-8:30 p.m. 4500 Duxhall Drive.
Entertainment
Theater
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue.
TADA Tenors — Friday-Sunday, see website for tickets and times. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Fauci" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m.; "Mass" (NR), 7:20 p.m.; "The Evil Dead" (R), 5 p.m.; "I Drink Your Blood" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
