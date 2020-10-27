Calendar, 10-28 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment planner
Brewsky's Haymarket: Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Boombox Social: Halloween party and costume contest — 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Winner and runner up of the Battle of the DJ's will be spinning live, 1630 P St.
Deer Springs Winery — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Ten vendors, Muchachos food truck, live music with Shaun Cole, bring your chair or blanket.
Fox Bar & Grill: Scaryoke — 9 p.m. Saturday. Costume contest, karaoke, prizes, 1245 Libra Drive.
Gray's Keg Saloon Halloween party — 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Live music with JD's No Name and Miss Taken Band, $5, 104 N. 20th St.
Harleyween at Fronter Harley Davidson — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Best costume contest for kids and adults, 205 N.W. 40th St.
James Arthur Vineyards: Ghost tour — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, $40, wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Kinkaider Brewing: Halloween costume party — noon-midnight. Saturday, Live music and prizes, 201 N. Seventh St. More details: 402-480-6488.
Royal Grove: Blue Oyster Cult — 8 p.m. Saturday. $40-$400, 340 W. Cornhusker Hwy. Tickets: Royalgrove.com.
Spookeasy at the Dish downstairs — 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Local art, Halloween-themed atmosphere, register: 402-475-9475.
Theater nearby
"Murderers" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. see website for showtimes, Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Livestreams
Growing through grief support group — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meets every Wednesday, through Oct. 28. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Leilani Lynch visiting artist: Hixon-Lied lecture series via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Free, open to the public. Lelani organizes exhibitions that analyze the human experience. View lecture: Unl.zoom.us/j/98522114370.
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run now through Saturday. 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center —"Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
