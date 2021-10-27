Calendar, 10-28 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Halloween events
"Boo at the Zoo" — 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a treat bag for $3.50 to collect candy. 402-475-6741. Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
Haunted house take-home kits at Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $20, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Trick-or-treat downtown — 5-7 p.m. Follow a map through the Haymarket, get candy and toys. List of participating businesses: facebook.com/events/846360742649090.
Trick-or-Treat at Hillcrest Firethorn — 4:30-6:30 p.m., 8601 Firethorn Lane.
Trunk-or-treat at Alpha Wealth Advisors — 6-8 p.m. Bring canned food item for entry, for the Lincoln Food Bank, 7401 O St.
Trunk-or-treat at Charter Title Escrow — 6-8 p.m. 6333 Apples Way.
Trunk-or-treat at La Vita Bella Salon — 6-8 p.m. 3744 Touzalin Ave.
Trunk-or-treat at Southeast Community College — 4:30-7 p.m. Candy, games and prizes, 8800 O St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. live DJ, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Dude Perfect — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7 p.m., 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Halloween trivia, 122 N. 11th St.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra's "Movie Music of John Williams" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. $34-$100, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Blackhawk, $20-$240, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Gabe Stillman, $10; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook Karaoke.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays; next meeting is Nov. 4. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "Fauci" (PG-13), 7:05 p.m.; "The Hurt Locker" (R), 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
West Haymarket JPA Meeting — 2:30 p.m. Council Chambers, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Theater
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 7:30-10:30 p.m. 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org.
Register
League of Women Voters Lincoln Lancaster County meeting via Zoom — Noon. Nov. 4. “Lincoln’s Vision for a Climate-Smart Future” Miki Esposito, Senior Policy Adviser to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Register for Zoom link: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ for more information.