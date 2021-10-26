Calendar: 10-27 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. $6.95, non-member tickets, age 2 and up. Non-members must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741. Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown — 5-7 p.m. Follow a map through the haymarket, get candy and toys. List of particpating businesses: facebook.com/events/846360742649090
Trunk-or-Treat at Cross the Line Church — 6-8 p.m. Wear a costume, bring a bag to get candy, 5925 Adams St.
Trunk-or-Treat at the Fallbrook YMCA — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wear costumes, collect candy, giveaways including treats and prizes. Halloween-themed photo booth. Kona Ice and Vern & Ellie's Food Truck, items for purchase, 700 Penrose Drive.
Trunk-or Treat at First-Menonite Church — 6 p.m. Wear a costume, bring a bag to get candy from a variety of trunks, 7300 Holdrege.
Tunk-or-Treat at Sheridan Lutheran — 5-7:30 p.m. The Tastee Trailer and Kona Ice, items for purchase; 6 p.m. Outdoor worship; 6:15 p.m. Kids wear a costume and collect candy, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. the Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Halloween trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Rocky Horror" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Paul Nelson, guitarist, $12 adv.; $15 day of show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Fauci" (PG-13) 4:50 p.m.; "UNL Cinema 16" (NR) 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Meeting and speaker, Karen Bell-Dancy, Executive Director of the YWCA; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.