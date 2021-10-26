Calendar: 10-27 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place

Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. $6.95, non-member tickets, age 2 and up. Non-members must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741. Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Trick-or-Treat Downtown — 5-7 p.m. Follow a map through the haymarket, get candy and toys. List of particpating businesses: facebook.com/events/846360742649090

Trunk-or-Treat at Cross the Line Church — 6-8 p.m. Wear a costume, bring a bag to get candy, 5925 Adams St.