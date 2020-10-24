Calendar, 10-25 Sunday

Events

Lincoln Children's Zoo Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday. $6.95 mon-members, $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Drive-in Halloween movie night at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 6:30 p.m., free, everybody gets a goodie bag, 1621 Superior St.

Fall in to Dance fundraiser for the Lincoln Food Bank — 2 p.m. $10 cash or check donation at the door; free, ages 5 and under, The Railyard, 350 Canopy St.

Family Fall festival trunk-or-treat at Hope Community Church — Noon-2 p.m. Trunk-or-treat safely from your car, live music, food trucks, 4700 S. Folsom St.

Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.