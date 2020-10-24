Calendar, 10-25 Sunday

Events
Lincoln Children's Zoo Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday. $6.95 mon-members, $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Drive-in Halloween movie night at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 6:30 p.m., free, everybody gets a goodie bag, 1621 Superior St.
Fall in to Dance fundraiser for the Lincoln Food Bank — 2 p.m. $10 cash or check donation at the door; free, ages 5 and under, The Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Family Fall festival trunk-or-treat at Hope Community Church — Noon-2 p.m. Trunk-or-treat safely from your car, live music, food trucks, 4700 S. Folsom St.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Harry Potter Brunch at Wilderness Ridge — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., $24.95; free, 4 and under, 1800 Wilderness Ridge Place. Reservations: 402-434-5118.
Spooky Sundays at Jolly Bean Magic Castle — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, 2 years and up, including 45-minute magic show, snacks, hot chocolate and costume contest, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd. 402-499-2593.
Livestream events
Arts Incorporated presents the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble — 3 p.m. Livestreamed from Southgate United Methodist Church. View: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble. Donations accepted: artsincorporated.org/nte/donate.asp.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social brunch and Yuka Mix band — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
"Dixie's Tupperware Party" — 2 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs, drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Theater nearby
"Office Hours" — 2 p.m. $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
Pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $8, age 3 and up, hayrides, pumpkin patch, family games, shopping, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Saturday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, pumpkin patch, food and drinks for purchase, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $17.95, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Cancellation
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is canceled because of weather, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
