Calendar, 10-25 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
"A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves for those in need, due by Oct. 31, 840 S. 17th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Gifts of Love Toy Drive: Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed include unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Monday-Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R): 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Fauci" (PG-13) 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
