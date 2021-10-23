Calendar, 10-24 Sunday

Events
Air Park Recreation Center Halloween Carnival — 2-4 p.m. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Wear a costume, free, 3720 NW 46th St.; also 4-6 p.m. Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
Cosmic Eye and Lincoln Skatepark fundraiser — 1-7 p.m. 2 p.m. Live music including: Top Notch Defective, SWEATS and Trillion Ton Beryllium Ships, benefiting a new skatepark for Lincoln, 6800 P St.
Copple Family YMCA Cornhole Tournament — 1-4 p.m. $30, double-elimination, adults and kids, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
El dia de los Muertos — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Live music, Mexican folkloric dancing, storytelling and food trucks, free, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Clyde Malone Center Fall Festival — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Bounce houses, games, prizes. Free food from JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, FlyDogz Lincoln, Pattie Wagon, Pokey and Street Treats, 2032 U St.
Genesis Health Clubs Trunk-or-Treat — 4-5:30 p.m. Wear a costume, bring a bag to collect treats, 1305 S. 70th St.
Hy-Vee Trick-or-Treat — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear your costume, 7151 Stacy Lane or 6001 Village Drive.
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 10-a.m.-4 p.m. Free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes. Masks required, College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets. More information: Lincolnstampclub.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
PBR Cooper Tires Invitational — 1:45 p.m. Must wear mask, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickemaster.com.
Livestreamed
Lincoln Parkinson's Support group via Zoom — 2 p.m. us06web.zoom.us/j/85140507675?pwd=UktKQWVCYzBuVVB0r0FhR3BCZzZOZz09; passcode: 717109; 851 4050 7675.
Nebraska Brass Fall concert — 3 p.m. View: Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Dirty Boots and Steel City Band, 6600 W. O St.
Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Fauci" (PG-13), 2:35 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Fire Shut Up in my Bones" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" — The Mill at Telegraph, 7 p.m,. $20, adults; $10, students,
"Meteor Shower" — Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center, 2 p.m.; $18, adults; $14, seniors, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theater, 2 p.m.; $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Popcorn Falls" — Beatrice Community Players Theater, 2 p.m.; $18, adults; $12, students and kids, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 6 p.m.; 1209 R St. Nebraskarep.org.
