Calendar, 10-24 Saturday

Events
Barks and Boos fundraiser at Uplifting Paws — 4-8 p.m. Bring your family and your dog to trick-or-treat, $5 kids; $5 suggested donation for dogs, proceeds benefiting future service dogs. COVID-19 protocols in place, 2019 P St. Facebook.com/events/3430857183662613.
Boo at the Zoo — Lincoln Children's Zoo, 5-8 p.m., through Friday. $6.95, non-members; members free, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy; $2.75 for a train ride. Must register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Goodwill Halloween pet costume contest at Gateway Mall — 1 p.m. check-in; 1:30 p.m. judging near H & M store. All pets must be on a leash. Register: shorturl.at/ejAOY.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Haunted hike and hunt — A hike every hour,noon-5 p.m. $10 to participate at 10 different archery stations, beginners welcome, all equipment provided; ages 10 and up only, 4703 N. 44th St. Facebook.com/events/779389902638658.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Brewsky's Haymarket Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
"Dixie's Tupperware Party" — 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Sparkling wine dinner at James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30 p.m. Dinner & Co. Catering, elegant 5-course meal, 2001 W. Raymond Road. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Spookeasy at the Dish downstairs — 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31. Local art, Halloween-themed atmosphere, register: 402-475-9475.
Livestream
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run ends today. Kids of all ages are invited to participate by running 1 mile, $20 registration, including shipping, T-shirt and finisher medal. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Farms, hayrides and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Season passes: $17.95, Saturdays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Theater nearby
"Office Hours" — 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Murderers" — 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30-31; 2 p.m. Nov. 1, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
