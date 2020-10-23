Calendar, 10-24 Saturday

Events

Barks and Boos fundraiser at Uplifting Paws — 4-8 p.m. Bring your family and your dog to trick-or-treat, $5 kids; $5 suggested donation for dogs, proceeds benefiting future service dogs. COVID-19 protocols in place, 2019 P St. Facebook.com/events/3430857183662613.

Boo at the Zoo — Lincoln Children's Zoo, 5-8 p.m., through Friday. $6.95, non-members; members free, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy; $2.75 for a train ride. Must register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.

Goodwill Halloween pet costume contest at Gateway Mall — 1 p.m. check-in; 1:30 p.m. judging near H & M store. All pets must be on a leash. Register: shorturl.at/ejAOY.

Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.