Calendar, 10-23 Saturday

Events
Bethel No. 5 Job's Daughters Trunk-or-Treat — 5-7 p.m. All ages welcome, wear costume and mask, 1635 L St.
Boo Bash at SouthPointe Pavilion — 1-4 p.m. Trick-or-treating for kids, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Club LNK Trick-or-Treat — 5-8:30 p.m. Wear a costume, get treats, haunted house, games, $10 per person, 1555 Yolande Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10 a.m. Bring a card table or blanket to display your give-away, free items, take items you want. You don't have to bring items to take items, 49th and Garland streets.
Gateway Mall Pet costume contest — 2-4 p.m. 6100 O St. Register: Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.
Haunted Hike and Hunt — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Walk-on the trail and visit 12 archery stations, $15, 4703 N. 44th St. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc
Hy-Vee Trick-or-Treat — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear your costume, 7151 Stacy Lane or 6001 Village Drive.
Lincoln Community Baby Closet’s Fall Festival — 2-7 p.m. Crafts, food games, items for purchase, 2200 Fletcher Ave.
Lincoln Southwest High Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bake sale, 70-plus vendors, concession stand, $2 admission, 7001 S. 14th St.
PBR Cooper Tires Invitational — 6:45 p.m. Must wear mask, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickemaster.com.
Sutter Place Mall Fall Craft & Vendor market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Variety of vendors, 5221 S. 48th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Mr. E & The Stringless Kite and Head Change bands, 1418 O St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Cappy's Hotpost Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Red Eye, 5560 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. MoJo Filter, 200 West P St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Vampires Everywhere Band, 104 N. 20th St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Royal Grove — 8:30 p.m. Scru Face Jean, $10, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "Fauci" (PG-13) 2:35 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:05 p.m.; "Fire Shut Up in my Bones" (NR) 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 2500 N. 56th St.
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" — The Mill at Telegraph, 7 p.m,. $20, adults; $10, students.
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theater, 7 p.m., 15841 Manley Road.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory, Temple Building, 6 p.m. $20, adults; $15, students, 1209 R St.
"Popcorn Falls" — Beatrice Community Players Theater, 7:30 p.m., 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Save the Date
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 10-a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets. More information: Lincolnstampclub.org.
