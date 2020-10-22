Calendar, 10-23 Friday

Events
Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Friday-Oct. 30. $6.95 non-members; free, members, one-way traffic through the zoo, tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, $2.75 train ride, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Family event: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 131 Centennial Mall North. Register: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Kids night out: Cooper, Copple Family and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA. Register:Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run now through Saturday, 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Entertainment
Blazin' Piano Duos at Brewsky's — 9 p.m. show including music, comedy and audience participation, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Boombox Social: DJ DLUX3 — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery : Kimberly Meyer — 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2361 Wittstruck road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
"Dixie's Tupperware Party" — 7:30 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-8:30 p.m. $40, including wine, cold appetizers and ghost stories. Tickets: Lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Wine and stargazing: Branched Oak Conservatory — 7-10 p.m. Friday. $33, 14300 N.W. 48th St., Raymond. More information: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 5:15, 7:15 p.m.; "S#!%house (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Fall fun, farms and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You're Planted farm and pumpkin patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — 9-5 p.m. $8.50; 5-7 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $17.95, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission meeting — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Rural Health Advisory Commission virtual meeting — 1:30-3 p.m. Contact Deb Stoltenberg for Zoom link and meeting details at deb.stoltenberg@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2337.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!