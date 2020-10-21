Calendar, 10-22 Thursday

Events
Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Friday-Oct. 30. One-way traffic through the zoo, $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Create a Starry Ghost at Corky Canvas — 6:30 p.m., $30, 3700 S. Ninth St. Register: Corkycanvas.com.
Food Truck Showdown: Plants vs. Meats at the Railyard — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutabaga's and Muchachos square off in a competition to raise funds benefiting Food Bank of Lincoln and El Centro de las Americas, 350 Canopy St.
"Fright at the Museum" — Lincoln Children's Museum, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Kids of all ages and families, costume contest with prizes, take-home treat bags, giveaways, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/halloween-happenings-2020.html.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run now through Saturday, 1-mile run, $20 entry fee. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Entertainment
"Dixie's Tupperware Party" — 7:30 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Livestream events
Building Better Brains: Eastmont livestream series via Zoom — 2 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Linda Sasser: “Thanks for the Memory.” Register: BrainhealthEastmont.com or 402-235-5220.
"Science of Snakes" Nebraska Game and Parks — 3 p.m. Free, must register: shorturl.at/zFIX8.
Online support groups
Caregiver online support group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater nearby
"Office Hours": Lofte Community Theatre — Thursday-Sunday, see website for showtimes, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
