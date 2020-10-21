Calendar, 10-22 Thursday

Events

Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Friday-Oct. 30. One-way traffic through the zoo, $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Create a Starry Ghost at Corky Canvas — 6:30 p.m., $30, 3700 S. Ninth St. Register: Corkycanvas.com.

Food Truck Showdown: Plants vs. Meats at the Railyard — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutabaga's and Muchachos square off in a competition to raise funds benefiting Food Bank of Lincoln and El Centro de las Americas, 350 Canopy St.

"Fright at the Museum" — Lincoln Children's Museum, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Kids of all ages and families, costume contest with prizes, take-home treat bags, giveaways, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/halloween-happenings-2020.html.