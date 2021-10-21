Calendar, 10-22 Friday

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Scary house take-home kits at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Take-home kits to create your own haunted house, $20. Kits can be picked up at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.

Winter Coat drive at Lincoln YMCAs — Last day to donate gently used and new coats to Lincoln YMCAs. Donate a coat and get a free one-week pass to the YMCA. For participating locations see: ymcalincoln.org/events/winter-coat-drive.

Entertainment

Concerts and music events

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: Baltimore Consort — Lied Center for Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. $30, adults; $5, students. Liedcenter.org.

Theater