Calendar, 10-22 Friday

Events
Book talk and launch at Francie & Finch — 5:30 p.m. Meet author Lisa Clonch Tschauner, author of "Reclamation," 130 S. 13th St.
Buddy Check for Lincoln Veterans at Foundry Coffee Shop — 7-9 p.m. Enjoy conversation with your favorite veteran, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks provided, 211 N. 14th St.
Club LNK Trick-or-Treat — 5-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Wear a costume, get treats, haunted house, carnival games, $10 per kid or adult, 1555 Yolande Ave.
Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat at UNMC College of Dentistry — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Families and kids stay in your car, volunteers will hand out candy bag or allergy-friendly, non-candy bag, east parking lot, 40th and Holdrege streets.
Eagles Hollow Haunts — 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $55, 617 238th St., Eagle. More information: eaglehollowhaunts.com or 402-606-1031.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Scary house take-home kits at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Take-home kits to create your own haunted house, $20. Kits can be picked up at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Winter Coat drive at Lincoln YMCAs — Last day to donate gently used and new coats to Lincoln YMCAs. Donate a coat and get a free one-week pass to the YMCA. For participating locations see: ymcalincoln.org/events/winter-coat-drive.
Entertainment
Concerts and music events
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: Baltimore Consort — Lied Center for Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. $30, adults; $5, students. Liedcenter.org.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" — The Mill at Telegraph, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Oct. 29-31; $20, adults; $10, students. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theater, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. $20, adults; $15, students, 1209 R St.
"Popcorn Falls" — Beatrice Community Players Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "Fauci" (PG-13), 7:05 p.m.; "Before Homosexuals" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Save the Date
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 10-a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets. More information: Lincolnstampclub.org.
