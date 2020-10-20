Calendar, 10-21 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
"Bloom and Bust: New visions of growth" — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Daily. Exhibit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Eisentrager-Howard Gallery, view show through Oct. 27, free event, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Wednesday. DJs compete to create the best mixes, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Turn 'n' Burn Barrel Races at the Lancaster Event Center — 5:30 p.m. Free event, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment planner
Boombox Social: Brunch and Yuya Mix — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Capitol View winery: Kim Meyer — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, $40, wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories. Tickets: Lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org; 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hayrack ride, steak fry, and live music with Chris Sayre, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Brian Gerk — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, $1 hot dogs, 201 N. Seventh St.
Music Bingo at Backswing Brewing — 7 p.m. Adults and kids free to play, prizes, 500 W. South St.
Wine and stargazing: Branched Oak Conservatory — 7-10 p.m. Friday. $33, 14300 N.W. 48th St., Raymond. More information: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Theater nearby
"Office Hours" — Saturday-Sunday and Thursday-Sunday, see website for showtimes, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Murderers" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31; 2 p.m. Nov. 1, see website for showtimes, Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Livestreams
Growing through grief support group — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meets every Wednesday, through Oct. 28. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Printmaker Phil Lique: Hixon-Lied visiting artist series via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Free, open to the public. Watch on: unl.zoom.us/j/99557244380.
Virtual Pumpkin Run — Run now through Saturday, one mile run, $20 entry fee. Register: Pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!%house" (R), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Building Better Brains: Eastmont livestream series via Zoom — 2 p.m. Thursday. Dr. Linda Sasser, "Thanks for the memory," Register: BrainhealthEastmont.com or 402-235-5220.
