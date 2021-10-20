Calendar, 10-21 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Fallbrook Harvest Festival Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Local vendors, hayrack ride, wear costumes, get treats, 570 Fallbrook Road.
Haunted house take-home kits at Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $20. Kits can be picked up at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Through Oct. 29. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Open house for new recreation center and library — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free to attend, Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St.
Town hall listening tour: Developmental Disabilities — 6-8 p.m. Speaker is Tony Green, Lincoln Community Foundation, fifth floor, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. live DJ, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Logan Mize and Sack of Lions; $25; $100, table of 2; $200, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Moran Chamber Players, free concert, 1113 R St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 7-9 p.m. Jimmie Allen, $20-$240, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m. Out of the House Irish Band, $5; 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook, Karaoke.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, next meeting is Oct. 21. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
UNL Farm Program, Farm Income and AG Outlook webinar — Noon. Speaker is Brad Lubben, Extension Policy Specialist. Register: cap.un.edu/webinars.
Theater
"Measure for Measure" — Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st and Huntington Ave.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebrasaka Repertory, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. $20, adults; $15, students, 1209 R St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "I’m Your Man" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Save the Date
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more. Masks required. College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets. More information: Lincolnstampclub.org.