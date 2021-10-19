Calendar: 10-20 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
"We are Nebraska" theatrical performance — 7:30 p.m. Cather Dining Complex, Red Cloud Room, free event, 609 N. 17th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. Battle of the DJs; 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Dirt Monkey, $28; $70, table of 2; $120, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe and farmers market — 5 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Arnaldo Cohen, piano. $18-$36, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rococo Theatre — 7 p.m. Trey Kennedy, $30, balcony; $35, orchestra; $35, loge; $50, VIP1; $99, VIP2. Bourbontheatre.com.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Goonies" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes; Flydogz food items for purchase.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Carolyn Wonderland, $20 adv.; $25 day of show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "I’m Your Man" (R), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Meeting and speaker, Karen Bell-Dancy, Executive Director of the YWCA; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Volunteers needed
"Light the Night" workday at Christian Heritage — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers needed to help set up Christmas-themed event. Wear weather-appropriate clothing, gloves and work shoes. Help set up lights, painting and setting up a "Whoville" Christmas-themed campus, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton. More information: call Jen Olive at 402-310-0179. Lightthenightforkids.org.