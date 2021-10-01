Calendar, 10-2 Saturday

Events
Coffee with a Cop at Belmont Recreation Center — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Residents are invited have a cup of coffee and conversation with the officers who work in the neighborhood and the police chief, 1234 Judson St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Handweavers Guild of Lincoln — 1-4 p.m. Free event, items for purchase, 3843 S. 48th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Final day of the season to shop a variety of vendors, Eighth and P streets.
Kinkaider Brewing "Tailgate by the Train"— 9 a.m. Victory Underground Band; food for purchase, Grata Kitchen, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 5 p.m. Drop off your kids for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Take 2 Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thousands of items for purchase, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, 1339 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over, 201 N. Eighth St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Steer Creek Band, 104 N. 20th St.
Junction Night Club — 9:30 p.m. Squared, 1430 O St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 3:30 p.m. Sidetrack Band, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 7:30 p.m. Louis C.K., $33-$78, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Hello Dolly" — 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 7-9; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10, McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
