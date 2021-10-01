Calendar, 10-2 Saturday

Events

Coffee with a Cop at Belmont Recreation Center — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Residents are invited have a cup of coffee and conversation with the officers who work in the neighborhood and the police chief, 1234 Judson St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Handweavers Guild of Lincoln — 1-4 p.m. Free event, items for purchase, 3843 S. 48th St.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Final day of the season to shop a variety of vendors, Eighth and P streets.

Kinkaider Brewing "Tailgate by the Train"— 9 a.m. Victory Underground Band; food for purchase, Grata Kitchen, 201 N. Seventh St.

Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 5 p.m. Drop off your kids for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.