Calendar, 10-2 Friday

EVENTS
Family History Learning Center Experience: Nebraska History Museum — On the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. A variety of hands-on activities to experience history, 1420 P St. Reserve time slot: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
SIP Wine Festival — 4-10 p.m. Live music, wine, hard cider and beer tastings, food, artisan and craft vendors, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. More information: Facebook.com/sipnebraska.
LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCES
Jim Williamson Quartet — 8 p.m. Livestreamed from Chez SoDo. Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Nebraska Rep: "Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak on it" — 6 p.m. Free tickets: unltheatretickets.universitytickets.com.
UNL Opera: "The Cunning Little Vixen" virtual performance — 5 p.m. Webcast: Music.unl.edu.
DIGITAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
Lincoln Calling digital experience — Thursday-Saturday, three stages, 40 bands; art, innovation and wellness education sessions, free event, donations accepted, must register: Lincolncalling.com.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART GALLERIES
Burkholder Project Gallery Walk — 5-7 p.m. Featuring Jasmine Greenwaldt, Linda Benton, John Nollendorfs, Richard Markoff, Katrina Swanson and Susanne Osberg, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "inBEtween," curated by Tara Sabharwal, New York artists from the United States, Germany and India, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition — 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — 4-5:30 p.m. Featuring Megan Zuerlein, Sue Bath, Tom Sheppard, Julie Childers and Robert Esquivel, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-7 p.m. "Our Blessed Earth," Gretchen Olberding, Jan Lang, Mark Entzminger and Marilyn Hoskins, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. Contemporary artists, first and third floors; American Regionalists, second floor, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. Free admission, see website for featured exhibitions, 1523 N. 33rd St. Internationalquiltmuseum.org.
Lux Center — 5 p.m. "Creating during captivity," glass by Byron Hartley, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-9 p.m. Featuring Sharon Sykes, Gayle Kuhlman, Peggy J. Kokes-Alloway, Teri Martens, Karen Kohtz, Jessica Misner, Chase Dilley, Ruth Langan, Cody Grape, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 5-7 p.m. Dr. Richard Sutton, watercolors; Tony Church, 12-string acoustic guitar, performance, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-7 p.m. “Person of Interest,” “Small Abstractions,” “Sheldon Treasures” and “Tales of Genji I," 12th and R streets.
Tugboat Gallery — 7-9 p.m. GAWK III: Downtown window walk, pandemic-inspired art walk, showcasing art in windows of businesses, 116 N. 14th St.
