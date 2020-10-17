Calendar, 10-18 Sunday

Events
Bark at the Moon — Paws 4 Fun, noon-4 p.m. Bring bag to collect dog treats at vendor booths. Dress your dog for costume contest. Must register and have proof of dog vaccination before event, 222 N. 44th St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/bark-at-the-moon-2020-tickets-120414463903.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 25th, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
James Arthur Vineyards hayrack rides — 6 p.m. Six to eight people per hayrack ride, steak fry, wine, storytelling and music with Chris Sayre, $45, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Reserve a ride: Jamesarthurvineyard.com.
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stamps for purchase, demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, free, College View Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.
Spooky Sundays at Jolly Bean Magic Castle — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, 2 years and up, including 45-minute magic show, snacks, hot chocolate and costume contest, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd. More details: 402-499-2593.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — Brunch and Wade D. Brown, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Kinkaider Brewing music series — Wade D. Brown, 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs, drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $8, age 3 and up, hayrides, pumpkin patch, family games, vintage marketplace, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, pumpkin patch, attractions, food and drinks for purchase, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $17.95, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Auditions
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" auditions via Zoom — 11 a.m. Oct. 24. The show will be performed for a limited, in-person audience and recorded online. Sign up for a Zoom audition: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eaea922abf58-nrtauditions2. Submit a video audition: unl.edu/prodmgr/video-submissions-non-equity-auditions-midsummer-nights-dream.
Register
Lincoln Children's Zoo Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, groups limited to eight people, except for larger families. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
