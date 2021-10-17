Calendar, 10-18 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Gateway's Build-a-Bouquet floral market — 8 p.m. $30 per person, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Monday-Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "I’m Your Man" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy; call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.
