Calendar, 10-17 Sunday

Events

Bark at the Moon —Paws 4 Fun, noon-4 p.m. Trick-or-treat with your dog at vendor booths, dress your dog in a costume to win prizes, photo opportunity, must register to get free bag; $2 at the door. If event is moved indoors, proof of dog vaccination required, 222 N. 44th St.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Gateway pop-up concert series — 3 p.m. Jim Phiper, bass; Steven Hanson, guitar; and Reynold Peterson, drums, 225 N. 56th St.

Lincoln Lutheran School "Funtober" — 3-5 p.m. Kids grade 1-5 are invited to trunk-or-treat, in costume, visit with LPD and see a police car, Lincoln Fire and Rescue truck, meet mascots and play games, all ages welcome, bring gently used coats for donations to the City Mission, 1100 N. 56th St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.