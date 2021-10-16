Calendar, 10-17 Sunday

Events
Bark at the Moon —Paws 4 Fun, noon-4 p.m. Trick-or-treat with your dog at vendor booths, dress your dog in a costume to win prizes, photo opportunity, must register to get free bag; $2 at the door. If event is moved indoors, proof of dog vaccination required, 222 N. 44th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Gateway pop-up concert series — 3 p.m. Jim Phiper, bass; Steven Hanson, guitar; and Reynold Peterson, drums, 225 N. 56th St.
Lincoln Lutheran School "Funtober" — 3-5 p.m. Kids grade 1-5 are invited to trunk-or-treat, in costume, visit with LPD and see a police car, Lincoln Fire and Rescue truck, meet mascots and play games, all ages welcome, bring gently used coats for donations to the City Mission, 1100 N. 56th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Costume contest and paint a pumpkin, prizes for most spooky and crazy costume, 6800 P St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Tami Hall and City Limits, 6600 W. O St.
Rock n' Joe — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jelly Roll, $30, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke open-mic night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Stephen Taylor and Brittany Tilander, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R), 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "I’m Your Man" (R), 2:55 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Meteor Shower" — Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center, 2 p.m.; $18, adults; $14, seniors, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theater, 2 p.m.; $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Popcorn Falls" — Beatrice Community Players Theater, 2 p.m.; $18, adults; $12, students and kids, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 6 p.m.; 1209 R St. Nebraskarep.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.