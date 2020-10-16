Calendar, 10-17 Saturday

Events
Breast Cancer poker run — 10 a.m.-noon, Frontier Harley Davidson; noon-6 p.m. Draw cards along route, meet back at Frontier for the final draw, food truck and beverages, 205 N.W. 40th St. Facebook.com/events/852324885511333.
Eek at the Creek Trunk-or-Treat — 5-7 p.m. Bring your own goodie bag, wear a mask, wear a costume, but not required, Camp Creek show grounds, 17200 Bluff Road, Waverly.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Home for dogs adoption day — Coldwell Banker Real Estate, 1-2 p.m. Meet a variety of animals, make donations, masks required. 4230 Pioneer Woods Drive.
Kinkaider Oktoberfest — 2 p.m. to midnight. Live music: 2 p.m. Angie Kriz & The Polkatons; 4 p.m. The Killigans; 7 p.m. Polka Police; 9:30 p.m. The Banned; German food and beer, cornhole tournament, free, items for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pumpkin Run — 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Entry fee is $15, free for spectators, 350 Canopy St. Register: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!house" (R), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Brewsky's Haymarket Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Derek Davis, "An Evening of Broadway" — 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. $14-$46, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Grownups getaway 6-10 p.m. $10 at the gate. Live music with Velvet Elvis, hayrides, yard games, food and beverages for purchase, Bloom Where You're Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Murder Mystery at James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30 p.m. Solve the mystery, food and beverages, $52 person, 2001 W. Raymond Road. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Spookeasy at the Dish downstairs — 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31. Local art, Halloween-themed atmosphere, register: 402-475-9475.
Livestream
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: Musical Families Ensemble via Zoom — 8 p.m. Performance is in English and Korean, $12, featuring Gregory Beaver, cello; Hyeyung Yoon, violin, joining pianists Ran Dank and Soyeon Kate Lee. Tickets: open-space-music.com/collections/events-1.
OLLI Fall Symposium "Global displacement: Political conflict and climate change" via Zoom — 12:30 p.m. $20. Register: Olli.unl.edu.
Farms, hayrides and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Season passes: $17.95, Saturdays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Building Better Brains: Eastmont livestream series via Zoom — 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Speaker is Dr. Linda Sasser, author, educator, topic is Brain Sense. Register: brainhealtheastmont.com orcall (402) 858-2741.
