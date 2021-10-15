Calendar, 10-16 Saturday

Events
Branched Oak Lake Spooktacular — 5:15 p.m. Costume contest; 6:30-10 p.m. Haunted Halloween Trail, campsite decorating, trick-or-treat, 12000 W. Branched Oak Road, Raymond. Tickets: call 402-783-3400. More information: facebook.com/events/557889355330559
Cars & Coffee — 8 a.m.-noon. Bring your specialty car and view other cars, free coffee, Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, 340 Victory Lane.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Kinkaider Oktoberfest Lincoln — 11 a.m.-midnight. Live music with Polka Police, Angie Kriz, The Killigans and DJ Furashi; 1 p.m. Cornhole tournament, free stein with purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
National Horse Reining show — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Touch-A-Truck at AAA — 9 a.m.-noon. Kids and adults can view and climb on a Lincoln Fire Truck, Lincoln Police Car, Ambulance, Snow Plow and learn about traffic safety using a seat belt simulator, free treats, drawing, 2900 O St.
Entertainment
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, 1339 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Mammoth, WVH and Plush Bands, $22, adv.; $25, day of show; $99, table of 2; $198, table of 4; $2, minor fee at the door, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 21 and over, 201 N. Eighth St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Overhauled, 104 N. 20th St.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R) 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "I’m Your Man" (R) 2:55 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24, 2500 N. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Meteor Shower" — Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors, 301 N. 12th St.
"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theater, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 21-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24th, $24, 15841 Manley Road. Lofte.org.
"Popcorn Falls" — Beatrice Community Players Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"ShakesFEAR" — Nebraska Repertory Theatre, 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday, 1209 R St. Nebraskarep.org.
Nearby
Howl-O-Ween Safari at Wildlife Safari Park (Ashland) — 5-8 p.m. Marshmallow roast, hayrack ride, Halloween-themed games and decorate your own treat bag; 7:30 p.m.Campfire dinner; $20 adults; free, kids age 2 and under, 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland. Reservations: Wildlifesafaripark.com/Howl-O-Ween-Safari.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum presents a Cold War Fim Festival — 12:30 p.m. "Dr. Strangelove": 2:15 p.m. "Fail Safe," 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. More information: Sacmuseum.org.
